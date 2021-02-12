The Daughters of the American Revolution now is accepting DNA as evidence of lineage to a solider of the Revolutionary War.
Brenda Williams, DAR DNA network chairman, said accepting DNA will help speed up the process of joining the group for prospective members. The DAR is a service organization for women who are direct descendants of those involved in the United States’ struggle for independence.
“To this point, the DAR has required that as much paper as you can return, from your own birth certificate, your parents’ birth certificates, marriage certificates, all of those things, up to your Revolutionary ancestor,” Williams said. “What they are willing to accept now is specific DNA options that will prove lineage, but they also are requiring paper if you’ve got it.”
According to an article on the Daughters of American Revolution website, autosomal DNA (atDNA) and mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) now are being accepted “when there is no existing documentation to prove lineage within the first three generations, e.g. the applicant, the applicant’s parents, and the applicant’s grandparents.”
This is in addition to Y-DNA, which has been accepted since 2014. DNA evidence can be accepted in conjunction with traditional documentation, the article said.
Allowing DNA as proof of lineage will benefit perspective members who are adopted, Williams said. The organization is utilizing Family Tree DNA as a database instead of working with multiple suppliers.
“The Daughters of the American Revolution is being very conservative with how they accept DNA as proof of lineage, but as additional folks put in their DNA into Family Tree DNA, then I believe they will let the restrictions loosen a little bit more,” Williams said.
This new option may help recruit new members.
“I believe as the younger women look at connecting to an ancestor from the Revolutionary War that they will be much happier if they can submit DNA as proof of lineage rather than going after all the certificates,” Williams said.
Williams points out that this also will be a more airtight way of proving lineage.
“In my opinion that DNA is way more proof of lineage than a piece of paper that somebody could have documented incorrectly some time along the line,” Williams said.