Of the many tattoos Daisy Coleman had and designed for others, one of her favorites was a simple semicolon.
It’s a marking shared by survivors of abuse, sexual assault and suicide that, like the punctuation mark in a sentence, means that person’s story isn’t over, but separate from where it started.
That tattoo has taken on a new context for Coleman, following her suicide on Aug. 4. While she is mourned by people around the world, her work as a survivor, activist and artist will continue through organizations like SafeBAE (BAE stands for “Before Anyone Else”), which aims at educating and preventing sexual assault in middle and high schools.
“She wanted to just help the next person and make sure they didn’t feel the same pain she felt,” Charlie Coleman, Daisy’s brother, said.
The pain Coleman endured put her in the national spotlight. After a sexual assault case against her alleged assailant, Matthew Barnett, was dropped by Nodaway County prosecutor Robert Rice in 2013, a Kansas City Star story detailing the allegations and aftermath that Coleman’s family’s went through, from harassment to arson, went viral.
Hundreds of people flocked to her then-hometown of Maryville, Missouri, to protest the decision, under the banner “Justice for Daisy.” The call for justice resulted in the case being reopened and Barnett pleading guilty to child endangerment for his role in leaving Daisy, who was 14 at the time, intoxicated and in the cold outside her home in January 2012.
Still dealing with the death of her father from a few years earlier, the crime and subsequent bullying left Coleman feeling alienated, depressed and angry.
“I remember at one point catching one of her suicide attempts and having to carry her into the ER on my shoulder ... It was a couple years of complete agony,” Charlie said.
A lifeline for Daisy
A lifeline for Coleman came with the Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy.” It chronicled the ruthless harassment that Coleman and friend Paige Parkhurst faced, as well as 15-year-old Audrie Pott, a California high schooler who committed suicide 10 days after her assault.
“During that period of time, she became very, very secluded. (She) didn’t really want to be around anybody and kind of kept to herself. We were all really worried about her. And then she found that she was helping people just by talking about it,” Charlie said.
Meeting Ella Fairon and Jada Smith, two survivors who were both assaulted as teenagers, they shared their experiences and recognized that frank discussions about consent, sexual assault prevention and education were severely lacking in middle and high schools.
“What we are going to have to do as a society is decide that stuff like this is not OK and it’s going to have to start with a movement by us, not the judicial system,” Coleman said at an event at Missouri Western in 2016.
With the help of Shael Norris, SafeBAE’s executive director and a life-long advocate dedicated to ending sexual assault, they formed SafeBAE.
“We started it because nobody else was doing that work. Everybody else was focusing on other demographics,” Norris said.
The organization’s actions included Coleman touring high schools and colleges, screening “Audrie & Daisy,” talking about topics like sexual assault and consent, and answering questions from the audience. Her friends and family said that watching her connect with other survivors completely changed the trajectory of her life.
“It was an honor to be able to watch her grow into such an amazing activist and just an inspiration for so many young kids who have been following everything about her story and her life,” Norris said.
Empathetic to the bullying that often accompanies survivors, Coleman dedicated her life and time to shielding others from that same pain.
“She’d be up all hours of the night talking to people if they needed to ... She was going to stay up and she was going to make sure that person made it through the night and had someone to talk to and put them to the suicide hotline and make sure that they were safe and they weren’t gonna give up on their life,” Charlie said.
Coleman’s work as an activist carried over into her passion as a tattoo artist, as she would take guest spots in tattoo parlors around the U.S., doing ink work on other survivors as they shared their stories with her.
“It wasn’t just that time that she was spending doing (tattoo) work, she was there to engage with these people and truly, truly let them know that she was there and that they weren’t alone,” Charlie said.
SafeBAE’s work was internationally recognized, as Daisy and Charlie got an invite from the queen of Sweden to speak at the United Nations to talk about the organization’s mission.
“Everyone in that room was so profoundly impacted by their resilience,” Norris said.
Dealing with ‘demons’
Privately, Coleman still dealt with the haunting effects the assault had on her mental health, as well as the death of her younger brother, Tristan, who died in a car accident in 2018. According to SafeBAE, she had been undergoing two years of intense therapy.
“She had many coping demons and had been facing and overcoming them all, but as many of you know, healing is not a straight path or any easy one. She fought longer and harder than we will ever know,” the organization said in a press release.
While Daisy’s life ended, the people whose lives she touched are making sure her tireless work continues. Charlie and Norris said interest in SafeBAE has grown in the wake of her death and their efforts will continue to visit with and educate young people about consent and their rights when being harassed or assaulted.
“The whole purpose behind it is to educate kids to understand that they’re not alone. And not only that ... but they have options. They have resources,” Charlie said.
Norris added: “I think just moving on, it’s still going to be so hard to do it without her, but it’s more important than ever to to fulfill what she started.”
For more information on SafeBAE and its programs or if you’re a school and would like free resources on how to prevent sexual assault, visit safebae.org. To help assist the Coleman family defer funeral costs for Daisy, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/daisy-coleman-funeral.