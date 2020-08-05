Daisy Coleman, an activist and artist known for being the subject of the 2016 Netflix documentary "Audrie and Daisy," has died at the age of 23 by suicide.
Melinda Coleman, Daisy's mother, notified people of her death on social media.
"She was my best friend and amazing daughter. I think she had to ... make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her," she stated in a Facebook post.
Coleman was placed in the national spotlight in 2013, when a Kansas City Star story about her alleged sexual assault in her hometown of Maryville, Missouri, in 2012 went national. The story detailed an alleged assault that happened when she was 14 by another teen while she was intoxicated. It chronicled how the case was dropped by Nodaway County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Rice, prompting people from all over the world to form the "Justice for Daisy" campaign.
Protests resulted in a special prosecutor being brought in and the defendant being sentenced to probation for child endangerment.
Coleman used the spotlight to highlight and support victims of sexual assault, touring campuses with the documentary "Audrie & Daisy," which detailed the assault and fallout that she and another victim, Paige Parkhurst, endured. She co-founded the organization SafeBAE, which aims at ending sexual assaults in middle and high schools.
"I was given this platform for a reason and if I can use my purpose to uplift voices of the unheard, then you know ... I’m going to do that," Coleman stated in a June 2020 Facebook post.
Coleman was also a tattoo artist and aspiring musician.
A GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral costs has been set up at http://www.gofundme.com/f/daisy-coleman-funeral. Information for SafeBAE can be found at safebae.org.