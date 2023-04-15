top story D&G Pub and Grub damaged in hit-and-run crash Ashley Luthans News-Press NOW Ashley Luthans Author email Apr 15, 2023 Apr 15, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The aftermath of a car running into D&G Bar and Grub. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The D&G Pub and Grub was struck in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday.The incident happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on Frederick Avenue. There was damage to the front of the business. According to the St. Joseph Police Department, the vehicle is believed to be a red Mustang, as the owner saw a red car and a Mustang bumper which was left at the scene.Due to a weather-related power outage, security cameras at D&G were not working, and therefore were unable to capture a license plate.News-Press NOW is getting more details and will provide more information on this as it becomes available. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Restaurant Industry Transportation Ashley Luthans Author email Follow Ashley Luthans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Regional News Sports Court rejects governor’s move to dismiss public records suit +3 Sports Report finds democracy for Black Americans is under attack Tn Exchange Hundreds rally in St. Louis for transgender rights, against Missouri actions More Regional News → National News +20 Sports Over and out: Germany switches off its last nuclear plants +9 National News Sudan's army and rival force battle, killing at least 26 +16 World News Explosive thrown at Japan PM at campaign event; 1 hurt More National News → 2:02 Rain moving out tonight Updated 1 hr ago Trending Recipe Exchange
