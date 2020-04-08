Cup of Joe hosted Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt for its second Facebook Live meeting Wednesday to discuss resources for entrepreneurs and small businesses.
Blunt has been working to provide relief to those needing assistance during this time to help keep businesses alive and keep employees paid.
During the meeting, Blunt addressed the topics of direct payment, the Paycheck Protection Program, critical industries and health care and further testing and research. He touched on the $360 billion being distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program and how it will help businesses keep employees around.
"The whole goal was to keep people on your payroll rather than the unemployment roll," Blunt said. "They know they have a job to come back to ... know they don't have to call you and see if they're rehired or not."
Blunt said the White House asked Tuesday that an extra $250 billion get added to the Paycheck Protection Program due to the feedback given across the country that more money is needed.
"Hopefully we'll get agreement in the next 24 hours or less to add that $250 billion without the House or the Senate having to come back," Blunt said.
During the Cup of Joe meeting, business owners expressed concerns about when they'll actually see relief funds coming through. Blunt said roughly $70 billion already has been approved and people should be expecting it soon, but it's difficult because it's a large quantity of money needing to be distributed.
"It is going to take a while and it may even take longer for your own banker to figure this out, but remember we're talking about disbursing $360 billion, maybe $600 billion, in a really short period of time," Blunt said.
Blunt said $100 billion also was put in the coronavirus response bill to provide to hospitals.
"It's to try to make up for the income that hospitals have lost essentially when the government asked them to step back from their normal elective surgeries and other things they would've been doing," Blunt said.
Blunt said the first third of that money should go out by Friday to begin the income flow.
Another aspect Blunt touched on was further research being done to create tests to find out if an individual already has had COVID-19 and if people are likely immune for the foreseeable future.
"Testing for that I think is one of the ways we get people more eager and willing to reconnect again back into the economy," Blunt said.
Annette Weeks, director of the Center for Entrepreneurship at Missouri Western, hosted Cup of Joe and agrees with Blunt that more tests could help business life get back to the new normal.
"That will give a certain percentage of society confidence that they can go back out and back to work and enter businesses and support them and get that money generating within our economy again," Weeks said.
Blunt encourages businesses owners to be patient and try to persevere during these difficult times and the government will do its best to provide as much relief as possible.
Cup of Joe is continuing virtual meetings and is providing a series of webinars called "Surviving a Small Business in Hard Times" that starts Monday for two weeks.