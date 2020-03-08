Missourians asking for a Democratic ballot in Tuesday’s presidential preference primary will face a binary choice in a field that presents itself as anything but.
True, the Super Tuesday primaries last week clarified the Democratic race in a manner few expected: a front-runner supplanted, five candidates dropping out and future debate stages, once so crowded, promising more direct give-and-takes.
While the Missouri Democratic ballot contains 22 names, including “who’s that?” entries like Henry Hewes, Velma Steinman and Robby Wells, the contest has come down to two individuals: former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders, with more progressive policies, led the race going into last Tuesday’s primaries, but Biden, leaning to centrist views, had a big delegate haul and captured endorsements from most of the departing Democrats.
The Republican ballot has less mystery, topped by incumbent President Donald Trump but also featuring four other candidates. Libertarian, Green Party and Constitution Party ballots also will be available.
Missouri has at stake 68 Democratic delegates, third most among the Tuesday field of primaries. Michigan has the most in the March 10 grouping with 125, with Washington next at 89. Others on Tuesday will be primaries in Idaho and Mississippi and caucuses in North Dakota.
In 2016, with a sitting president not in the running, the primary in Missouri stood as highly contested for the Democratic and Republican parties.
Democrats cast 629,425 ballots, and Hillary Clinton edged Sanders by 1,571 votes. For Republicans, 939,270 ballots got counted, with Trump topping Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by 1,965 votes.
While turnouts in presidential primaries typically skew to the low side, their use as an indicator of election-year enthusiasm might be something to watch on Tuesday.
Daniel Smith, a political scientist at Northwest Missouri State University, said this red-leaning state follows a national trend that shows Republicans to be more loyal and more predictable voters.
Democrats, he added, depend on large turnout when general elections come around. For that to happen, the party must show unity, a wholehearted backing of the eventual nominee.
“If Democrats show up in large numbers, there are simply more of them,” Smith said. “The Democrats, to get that kind of turnout, have to have the whole party behind the candidate.”
Dr. Edwin Taylor, chair of the Department of Economics, Political Science and Sociology at Missouri Western State University, said the primary system works as a party function of selecting nominees, but the eventual governance, laced with partisanship, has been corroded.
“That’s the thing that worries me about gerrymandering and the toxic nature of our politics and the parties at war with one another, that we can have no compromise,” he said. “If a Democrat works with a Republican, you’re a blood traitor.”
He added, “That’s not how the system was designed to work. James Madison would be freaking out.”
As Democrats nationally decided between the distinct agendas and varied followings of two candidates,
Biden and Sanders, a question arises about whether the party can pull together for the election in November.
“I believe that the general Democratic dislike of the current president would probably be enough to unify the party in the end,” Taylor said. “I think that the messaging that I’m seeing is, in the end, vote blue.”
Smith generally agrees with this, assuming Democrats show up at the polls, but he offers some reservations.
“Historically, rallying behind an intense dislike of the other side can increase turnout up to a point. But it doesn’t really drive massive turnout,” he said. “You have to have something to vote for, rather than just something to vote against.”