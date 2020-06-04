In its 176th year of operations, the St. Joseph News-Press found itself confronted with some public anger over content it published related to 400-year-old divisions.

The gathering of about 20 people Thursday outside the Downtown newsroom, which lasted throughout the afternoon, happened after a cartoon from a national syndication company appeared in the June 1 edition of the paper. The News-Press published an apology Wednesday after receiving complaints.

News-Press & Gazette Co. President Brian Bradley, along with Chairman and CEO David Bradley, among other representatives, visited with the protest crowd for about an hour on Thursday to hear their concerns and learn how best to improve what we do going forward in service to the community.

"(We) actually invited a few of them in to help us understand how we can leverage our platforms to get better as a community," Brian Bradley said. "I’m glad we went out, I’m glad we had the dialogue. It was a great exchange of ideas and it was a very peaceful protest, overall.”

The protest leaders, who coordinated via the United We Stand of St. Joseph MO group on Facebook, said the cartoon was offensive for a number of reasons. The group became active following the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police, as a tide of protests sweep the nation.

The cartoon published on Monday features several caricatures of African-Americans drawn in a manner that organizer Terresa Parks said was offensive.

Parks said the News-Press must uphold a higher standard.

"I'll say it a thousand times, I appreciate journalism," she said. "I love it. I wish God would've blessed me with the talent. Everybody has a right to share their views. However, a man has lost his life, and it has incited such discord across the United States. Why would somebody take a chance and racially fuel something in a city that has been very quiet?"

Most importantly to the group, the cartoon depicts the scene of a riot and looting of the kind not seen in St. Joseph. This is especially offensive to Parks.

Parks said nonviolence is one of her core principles, and she has worked hard to ensure that no gatherings in St. Joseph permit vandalism, theft or any other type of disruption to public life aside from the peaceful display of protest messages and chanting of slogans.

"I'm so angry," she said. "I'm trying to control my words. I'm trying to control my actions. I'm not a violent person at all. But I'm an over-protector."