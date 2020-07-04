Agriculture markets are still trying to recover from and get through the coronavirus pandemic; but crops this year so far have had a bounce-back from the floodwaters of last year.
Missouri agriculture progress reports for the month were just released and they showed a bit of a comeback in terms of average growth across the state.
The United States Department of Agriculture said that corn silk percentages are up from this point last year to this year. The week of June 28, 2019, had the percentage at 4%, the same week in 2020 has the percentage at 7% in the state.
Soybeans grown in Missouri from this time last year to this year was 75% in 2019 to 94% planted in 2020.
The percentages of silk crop and crop in the ground showed how much the flooding impacted Missouri farmers at the beginning of the growing season in 2019. The farmers so far have been able to take advantage of the normal conditions for crop growing and getting insured.
“In some cases where guys thought they were flooded out they could replant or get their crop planted for the first time as things have dried up,” Jeff Rhode, a team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial, said.
Getting a break from the high waters so far this year is no doubt helping farmers who also have had to deal with the difficulties of the coronavirus. Conditions have been almost too dry in some areas of the state. There are some farmers who have had to deal with flooding, though.
“Compared to last year, you probably did not have as many replants,” Rhode said. “But as a whole compared to other years, it is pretty close to the average number.”
In terms of prices, the USDA reported the average corn price in May for Missouri was $3.38 per bushel. April 2020 was set at $3.44 per bushel.
In May 2019, the average price was $3.79. Soybeans in the state for May sat at $8.42 for a bushel; down from April’s $8.49, but up from May 2019’s $7.99.
The prices can fluctuate depending on what time of year it is and how the market is for that specific crop. And according to Rhodes, the prices that really matter are during harvest season and in the early new year.
Progress seems good for now for Missouri farmers and if it stays this way there could be a nice rebound to come from the 2019 season.