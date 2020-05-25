It is no hidden secret the farming industry has taken a massive hit with the coronavirus pandemic, with a lot of focus on meat processing and availability.
Crop prices are sure to take a hit from the pandemic as well, but the results of that are not as obvious at this point.
“It is always something, and right now it is the prices,” Jeff Rhode, a team leader for crop insurance at FCS Financial, said. “Farmers in the area think they have the potential to raise a decent crop, but they do not think they will be able to get too much for it from a price perspective.”
Data from the United States Department of Agriculture shows there is an increase of area to plant corn by 8% for 2020 and an increase of 10% in area to plant soybeans this year.
But an increase in acreage to plant also turns to less demand for the desired crops. That combined with the ability to have a place to get the crops processed and packaged, similar to the meat industry, leads to less expected returns this year for farmers.
“With the meat industry there is no problem with supply like corn and beans. The same applies there in terms of market outlets, and the limited availability of them currently, once the country gets going again, I think it will improve,” Rhode said.
Comparing the prices in Missouri for March from 2019 to 2020 for amount per bushel for soybeans, there is a slight drop in price. The price of soybeans in March of 2019 was $8.52. The price in March of 2020 was $8.46, according to the USDA.
Corn saw an increase of 7 cents per bushel, from $3.61 in 2019 to $3.68 in March of this year. The month of April statistics are not available for the crops in the state, but it is expected to see some of the impact of the pandemic hitting the price points.
On a positive note for Northwest Missouri farmers, there has been no significant water damage to stunt the process of getting crops in for the fall harvest.
“Most of the farmers I have talked to are getting their corn in and their beans and have had a good run at getting them in,” Rhode said. “With rain moving into the area, it looks like they are going to hit it hard before it does to get crop in the ground.”
According to the USDA, a record number of prevent planting filing claims were recorded in 2019, which was about 20 million acres of land.
Rhode also mentioned that prevent plant insurance policy prices had gone down from this year to last. But with that comes less money farmer could get in return if they are unable to sell their produce.