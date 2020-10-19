It may seem like a profession from another era, but crop dusting remains an important job in 2020.
“The newer pilots, well they call themselves agricultural aerial applicators and most people say, ‘Huh?’ So, crop dusters, they understand that,” said Floyd McElwain, founder of McElwain Sprayers where he works with his son, Russell.
Beginning in the 1920s, planes dropped insecticides on farms. Today they drop seeds and fungicide as a sort of “911” service for farmers.
The operation is pretty sophisticated. It took a crew of four – two pilots and two loaders – to prepare the payloads for a farm in Hemple, Missouri, earlier this month
The pilots took off and landed at Rosecrans Memorial Airport around 18 times so they could get additional wheat seed, fuel and give a News-Press NOW reporter directions to the farm.
A compartment in front of the plane holds either 4,000 pounds of seed or 500 gallons of liquid.
When they arrive at the field, pilots fly about 60 feet overhead so the seeder located underneath the plane can dish out a swath width of 70 feet on a single pass.
In Northwest Missouri, the most popular crops planted are corn and soybean, according to Wayne Flanary, a field specialist in agronomy at the University of Missouri Extension located in Buchanan County.
“It might be white corn, yellow corn, in Atchison County we have popcorn, and so there are specialty types of corn that we have in Northwest Missouri,” Flanary said.
During the insecticide and fungicide seasons, pilots are spraying liquid from a boom that has a nozzle every few feet that runs on the underside of the wing. During this season, they fly even closer to the ground, which requires an experienced pilot.
“Ideally, our booms are eight to 10 foot above the crop – that leaves your wheels about five foot above the crop,” McElwain said.
At the end of a run, pilots have to watch out for power lines or trees, which can damage the plane or, worst-case scenario, cause a crash.
Crop dusting began humbly, as many things did in the 1920s. Even when McElwain began flying in 1974, the technology of today didn’t exist.
Pilots would fly to the field and a farmer would hold a flag above his head to act as a target. When the pilot would get around half the distance to the “flagger,” the farmer would run the swath width and hold up the flag again so the pilot could target his next run.
Today they use GPS to map the route to the field and also mark the parts of the field that already have been fertilized or sprayed with liquid.
Even smartphones can tip a pilot off about the wind, which can’t be too strong or coming in from the wrong direction. Otherwise the sprayers may have to settle up with the farmer next door.
“The winds also have to be between 4 and 10 miles an hour. If it gets past 10 (mph), well it starts to get marginal,” McElwain said.
A number of things affect how farmers plan out the planting season, and sometimes circumstances can just sneak up on them.
“Farmers who contact us – generally it’s just a few days,” McElwain said. “A few of them will say, ‘plan on next Monday’.”
Hence, the emergency, “911” nature of the business, as timing is pretty important to farmers.
“As corn or soybean plants move through its growth and development, there are key times where it affects yield,” Flanary said. “Timeliness is very important in farming.”
It’s unavoidable to have insects on crops, but the goal is to keep the numbers low.
“That could almost happen within a few days – it could go too far and then it could start hurting more than what it would cost to treat the field,” Flanary said.
The farmers typically supply the planes with the product that is being dropped on the field. That could include nitrogen if the corn is deficient or fungicide if gray leaf spot has infiltrated the field.
“They want to make sure they are getting a return on their investment or they wouldn’t do that,” Flanary said. “They scout their fields and watch their fields very carefully.”
McElwain Sprayers has an office at the Atchison Airport in Kansas.