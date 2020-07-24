A criminal charge against a former St. Joseph police officer was dismissed Friday.
According to Buchanan County Prosecuting Attorney Ron Holliday, Buchanan County Judge Rebecca Spencer dismissed the case after a “complaining witness” failed to appear under a subpoena.
Spencer overruled the prosecution’s motion to continue the case to a later date, Holliday said.
Strader was charged with misdemeanor domestic assault last year. According to a probable cause document, witness statements indicate the victim was dragged by Strader, causing visible injuries to her nose, knees and elbows.
“I was in contact with the police supervisors as the investigation progressed. I would like to compliment the police department for the professional and transparent manner in which the investigation was conducted,” Holliday said in a news release that unveiled the charge.
Strader was fired from the police department last December after an “internal investigation,” St. Joseph Police Capt. Jeff Wilson told News-Press NOW at the time.