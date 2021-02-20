An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged with second-degree murder a year after a body was found on a rural road in Buchanan County.
Taylor Stoughton is currently being held without bond according to the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
The charge comes after Stoughton was taken into custody in Independence, with the assistance of the city's police, Kansas City Police Department and Lee's Summit Police, a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office stated.
Marcus Brooks who investigators believe is connected to the case was arrested in Independence Sunday evening after receiving tips from citizens.
On Feb. 18, 2020, authorities found the body of Ariel Starcher inside a bag alongside a road near Faucett.