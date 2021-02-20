An Independence, Missouri, woman has been charged with second-degree murder a year after a body was found on a rural road in Buchanan County.
Taylor Stoughton was taken into custody in Independence, according to a press release from the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.
On Feb. 18, 2020, authorities found the body of Ariel Starcher inside a bag alongside a road near Faucett.
Investigators are also looking for Marcus Brooks, who they believe is connected to the case and is known to live in and frequent the Platte City, Missouri, area.
Anyone who has information regarding Brooks can contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 816-236-8845 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-238-8477.
Stoughton is being held without bond.