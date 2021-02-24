A man is in custody after windows were broken out of storefronts on Frederick Ave.
Around 11:30 p.m., police responded to 1300 Frederick in reports of a man breaking windows out of businesses. After being taken into custody, the man told police he was homeless. Police suspect he was intoxicated at the time.
A witness first saw the man at 9th and Francis streets. So far, police identified three businesses with broken windows; 918 Francis St., 1301 Frederick Ave. and 1019 Frederick Ave. Business owners in the area should report vandalism to the St. Joseph Police Department non-emergency line at 816-271-4777.