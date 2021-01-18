Weston man charged with murder and arson

A Weston man has been charged with murder and arson after officials were called to a house fire the morning of January 17.
According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Fleming, 24, allegedly intentionally set fire to a home in the 600 block of Prospect Street, which led to the death of Timothy Darby, 60, of Weston, Missouri.
At the scene Monday, three Platte County Deputies' vehicles were seen outside the residence.
The press release stated that Fleming then fled from the house on foot before authorities arrived, he was later found about a mile from the home in a wooded area wearing only socks.
Fleming has been charged with first-degree arson and second-degree murder and can face up to life in prison for each charge. He is currently being held without bond in the Platte County Detention Facility.