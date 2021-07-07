A previously internal video shows a former Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail guard pepper sprayed a naked inmate on suicide watch.
The incident was the basis for firing the now former jail sergeant Keven Jaques.
Jail administration found the use of force violated policy because Jaques did not immediately notify a supervisor, and the lieutenant on duty explicitly told Jaques not to use pepper spray.
News-Press NOW obtained videos from inside the jail through an open records request. The DDRJ also turned over internal reports and medical documents about the incident.
Jaques was criminally charged for the encounter, but he was acquitted. The inmate, James LaRue, is suing Jaques and other jail officials in civil court, which has a lower burden of proof.
Video from the hallway shows Jaques and other guards removing a portable bed, called a "boat," from LaRue's cell. The group included Jaques' supervisor.
Then, a few minutes later, Jaques reappears on video with another guard. While the surveillance videos don't have audio, Jaques opens the food port to the cell and unleashes pepper spray for two or three seconds.
Jaques and the other guard immediately walk away. They leave LaRue alone in the cell for roughly five minutes after he was sprayed.
Jaques, his supervisor and another guard then remove LaRue from his cell to be decontaminated.
Jared Hogan, a sergeant with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office, investigated the incident at the behest of the jail's deputy director.
"Having handles many criminal and internal affairs investigations, this immediately appeared to me to be a violation of... jail policy (regarding) use of force and restraint," Hogan wrote in an incident report.
Three days after the pepper spray incident, which occurred February 1, 2020, Jaques was put on administrative leave.
In the days leading up to the incident, LaRue made suicidal statements and allegations had been made against him by other inmates that he had stole items from them.
In the report, Hogan explained jail staff did follow official protocol in moving LaRue into a suicide watch cell. Hogan also wrote that LaRue took his "non-rip smock" off on his own accord.
"Deputy Director Carder advised that he told (the lieutenant) not to pepper spray Larue, and that if force was necessary to utilize the restraint chair," Hogan wrote in his report.
In her interview, the lieutenant told the investigator she advised Jaques not to pepper spray LaRue unless he became a danger to himself or to security, and to use a restraint chair if necessary.
When the lieutenant left the area to make a private phone call, Jaques entered the hallway and deployed the pepper spray into LaRue's cell.
"(The lieutenant) was upset that Jaques had deployed the pepper spray as she believed it was not a good use of force," Hogan wrote in his report.
The officer inside the camera control room at the time of the incident was previously on duty when Larue escaped from custody at the DeKalb courthouse.
Hogan wrote that he questioned the guard but found no evidence that they mischaretized what LaRue was doing to himself to provoke Jaques to react with force.
According to Hogan's report, LaRue had previously overdosed on bipolar medication and often blacks out during episodes. LaRue told Hogan he believed that's what was happening prior to the pepper spray incident.
"Larue advised he never hit his head on the wall, and did hit his bed on the wall to get someone's attention because he was trying to understand where he was," Hogan wrote.
Hogan also wrote that Jaques mischaracterized LaRue's behavior.
"It should be noted that Jaques indicated LaRue was hitting and kicking the door to the cell. The video does not support this claim," Hogan wrote.
In fact, Hogan said Larue only "briefly: touched the door, and didn't punch or kick it until after he was sprayed.
"LaRue advised that while in medical Jaques was saying things like, 'bet you won't do that again,'" Hogan wrote.
According to Jaques' official statement, he believed LaRue was hitting his head on the wall and was told that by the guard in the video control room.
As Hogan notes, the video never shows LaRue hitting his head on the wall at any point.
"Video of this incident does not reflect much of what Jaques is claiming about this incident," Hogan wrote. "Being LaRue was never hitting the door in a manner that would cause a safety or security risk."
