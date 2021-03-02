The St. Joseph Police Department confirmed the victim from a shooting at 11th and Seneca streets on February 23 has died.
25-year-old Minda Miller was shot in the head and transported to Mosaic Life Care. Miller remained in critical condition until confirmation of her death.
Police are still searching for one suspect in the shooting, 34-year-old Michael J. Hadden.
Police have listed him as known to be armed and dangerous. Hadden is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds with green eyes and is bald. Hadden is currently on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm. He previously completed prison time for resisting arrest.
The evening of the shooting, officers said Hadden was seen leaving the scene in a white four-door car. They also stated the victim and suspect knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact the St. Joseph Police Department detectives at 816-271-4763.