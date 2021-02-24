Victim identified, remains in critical condition
 By Morgan Riddell News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting on Tuesday evening.

Minda M. Miller, 25, was wounded and remains in critical condition.

Police arrived to 11th and Seneca streets around 8 p.m. Tuesday where they found Miller has sustained one life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Mosaic Life Care from the scene.

Police have a suspect in the case but no arrests have been made. Officers said Tuesday evening that the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white four-door car. They also stated the victim and suspect knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.

