The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting on Tuesday evening.
Minda M. Miller, 25, was wounded and remains in critical condition.
Police arrived to 11th and Seneca streets around 8 p.m. Tuesday where they found Miller has sustained one life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Mosaic Life Care from the scene.
Police have a suspect in the case but no arrests have been made. Officers said Tuesday evening that the suspect was seen leaving the scene in a white four-door car. They also stated the victim and suspect knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing.