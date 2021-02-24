The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim of a shooting on Tuesday evening.
Minda M. Miller, 25, was wounded and remains in critical condition. Police said 34-year-old, Michael J. Hadden is wanted in connection to the shooting. Police have listed him as known to be armed and dangerous. Hadden is 6-foot-3-inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds with green eyes and is bald.
Hadden is currently on probation for unlawful possession of a firearm. He previously completed prison time for resisting arrest.
Police arrived to 11th and Seneca streets around 8 p.m. Tuesday where they found Miller has sustained one life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to Mosaic Life Care from the scene.
Officers said Tuesday evening that Hadden was seen leaving the scene in a white four-door car. They also stated the victim and suspect knew each other.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information contact the St. Joseph Police Department detectives at 816-271- 4763.