Christmas packages are arriving on doorsteps, and that's attracting thieves.
This 2020 season was big for shopping online and moving Black Friday deals to the internet. Sgt. Roy Hoskins with the St. Joseph Police Department said "porch pirates" have been out this year in larger force because of it.
"I would suspect this year is a little bit higher [for thefts] because more people are staying at home and not shopping so they’re receiving more packages and ordering more things," Hoskins said.
Video cameras like the Ring are helpful for trying to deter those approaching a home to do harm, but people have taken steps to cover their face while committing the act. However, Hoskins said most people are still able to recognize the thief.
“People are getting pretty bold, especially with masks and colder weather they think they can hide their faces,” he said.
In the past week, at least five community members have caught a package being stolen on a Ring camera. Hoskins said people can take steps to make sure a package is never left outside.
“There are special requests you can make on their apps and websites, signature would be one of them, leave it with a certain person at a certain place, certain time, those are all good options to try to control when and where your package is delivered,” he said.
Another option Hoskins uses himself is informed delivery through the Postal Service.
“I’ve got the informed delivery app so I can see every step of the way where my package is ... and I can see pictures of my mail, they scan it. I know today I’m getting a Christmas card from my mother because it scanned it and I see the picture of it I know it’s coming today,” he said. “We want people to have a good holiday season we want everyone’s packages to be safe, and I get a lot of things delivered to my house as well so I take a lot of these same steps.”
The St. Joseph Police Department is asking for help to identify one suspect caught on Ring Camera, a man who drove a small silver four-door Toyota.