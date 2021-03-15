Miah Latour, a two-year-old girl, who was taken by force from her home Monday, has been safely recovered, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The suspect, Jeremiah Latour, 29, responded to the St. Joseph Police Department.
At 3:37 p.m. Monday, Miah Latour was taken from her home at 6216 Promenade Lane.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jeremiah Latour forced entry into the child's home with two other unknown males and took the child. He is said to be armed with an unknown weapon.
He is said to be driving a white 2013 GMC Acadia with a Missouri license plate EF1S3G.
Amber Dawn Polachek, a 32-year-old white female, is also listed as "wanted/last seen" with Miah Latour by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Call 911 or contact the St. Joseph Police Department 816-271-4777 if you have any information.
