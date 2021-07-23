A criminal justice anomaly is happening in Nodaway County, with multiple former prison employees jailed on unrelated sex charges.
On Tuesday, News-Press NOW reported the story of Matthew Vollintine, a former Missouri Department of Corrections employee charged with possession of child pornogrpahy.
After that story, Nodaway County Sheriff Randy Strong told News-Press NOW about another ex-employee: Donald Piveral III.
Piveral is charged with more serious crimes. He faces six counts ranging from child molestation to sexual misconduct.
In a separate case, Piveral faces a charge of domestic abuse.
"(The alleged victim) stated that when she hit puberty, Piveral told her she could not wear certain clothes because they're too provocative and it distracted him too much," Sgt. Ryan Glidden of the Maryville Public Safety Department wrote in a probable cause statement. "(The victim) stated another time she threatened to tell her mother what he was doing. Piveral stated he would kill her mother, her siblings and the rest of her family."
Glidden wrote in the probable cause statement that Piveral threatened to kill the victim's family on more than one occasion.
While the alleged sexual abuse lasted from October 2016 to October 2020, Piveral allegedly assaulted his wife on Oct. 24, 2020 at a residence in Maryville, Missouri.
"(The victim) stated that Piveral picked her up and rammed her back into the chimney along the kitchen wall. Piveral then began to punch her with closed fists," Sean Gomez, an officer with the MDPS, wrote in a probable cause statement. "After she threatened to call the police, Piveral picked her up and threw her on the bed before wrapping one arm around her neck."
Both Vollintine and Piveral are being held in the Nodaway County Jail, but are seeking a bond reduction in court.
Each have pled not guilty, and a trial date has not been set in either case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.