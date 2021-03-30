A Chillicothe, Missouri, man and woman were charged last week with endangering the welfare of children, according to arrest records.
Jessica Maurine Busker, 24, and Cloyce Oliver Wollard, 22, each were charged with six counts of endangering the welfare of a child. No bond was allowed for Busker or Wollard.
They were arrested Thursday after law enforcement found evidence of an illegal daycare with conditions dangerous to children. A strong smell of ammonia could be smelled outside from outside the house that was due to animal feces and urine, according to a press release from Chillicothe Police Department.
Animal food and water also were easily accessible to children, and the building was in poor condition. Officers further discovered the children at the residence were not being fed and hydrated on a regular basis.
