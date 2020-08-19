The Buchanan County Drug Strike Force has been busy with federal drug investigations as well as assisting local agencies. With an increase in violence, the strike force usually sees an uptick in drug activity and movement.
On Tuesday night, the agency assisted the St. Joseph Police Department with an overnight operation where 19 arrests were made. The operation included assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the use of a helicopter. No details on the nature of the arrests were given.
The agency also made arrests at a local motel with information from the public. Capt. Shawn Collie with the strike force said activity at the motel started with public tips.
"Deputies from the sheriff's office just doing some work out at the hotels, just following up on some information or just checking on subjects of interest. During that time there were a few arrests made related to the sex-offender registry and related to drug-type crimes,” Collie said.
He said while information from the public helps, people need to understand it takes a while to do the investigating. Investigations can take anywhere from months to years.
"Unfortunately, a lot of times people don’t understand it’s not as simple as somebody calls in, we go out, there’s an arrest made, drugs are seized and the the person goes to jail and the drug problem is solved,” Collie said.
Collie said information from the public helps officers in their operations.
“The cases and the information we receive is nonstop and always ongoing., which is great because the community is taking interest and actually being a part of solving the problem we see here,” Collie said.
If there is drug or illegal activity you know of, you can contact an investigator at 816-233-3377 or 816-238-TIPS. All calls are kept confidential.