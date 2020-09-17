Area law enforcement agencies conducted a helicopter operation early Thursday morning resulting in 23 arrests.
According to a release from the St. Joseph Police Department, officers worked with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, Andrew County Sheriff's Department and Elwood Police Department to conduct an enforcement operation.
The operation resulted in 75 stops, 61 citations, 47 verbal warnings and 23 arrests. The arrests were for the following charges:
- City warrants: 5
- State Warrants: 8
- DWIs: 2
- City Drug Possession: 2
Investigative Charges:
- Felony Drug: 7
- Resist Arrest: 7
- Unlawful Possession of Firearm: 1
- Endangering Welfare of Child: 1