Devin Sollars, 26, has been charged with second degree murder for the fatal shooting Sunday morning.
Sollars shot and killed 38-year-old Jeffrey Grippando after an altercation.
Police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of North Second Street, where Grippando was found dead.
Later Sunday evening, Sollars was taken into custody. He is being held in jail without bond.
