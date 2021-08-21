A man was arrested on suspicion of assault after an incident Saturday morning in the 2300 block of Sylvanie Street.
The call first came in around 11 a.m. as a disturbance issue, St. Joseph police said.
There was evidence of an assault when they arrived on-scene, police said. Four victims suffered minor injuries from cuts but it was unknown whether they actually were stabbed, police said.
All four were transported to Mosaic Life Care for their injuries.
The suspect fled the scene, police said, but he was caught and arrested in the 2300-block of Angelique Street.
The case remains under investigation.
