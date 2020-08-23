Instead of considering the "omnibus" bill passed earlier this month by the Senate, the Missouri House of Representatives decided to separate crime issues at its current special session.
A major sticking point of late was Gov. Mike Parson's decision to call for modifying the concurrent jurisdiction statute, after the Senate passed the bigger crime bill. Concurrent jurisdiction could allow the state attorney general to take in murder cases that were not being prosecuted by the local prosecuting attorney for St. Louis City, Democrat Kim Gardner.
"The concurrent jurisdiction proposal would allow the attorney general to step in and to prosecute, specifically homicide cases," said Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, a Republican attorney who represents Buchanan and Platte counties. "It doesn't involve any other crimes, just homicides and offenses that are committed in the commission of a homicide offense."
He said the homicide cases can only be picked up by the state's AG if it's requested by the police department 90 days after no charges had been filed by the circuit attorney.
St. Joseph Republican Reps. Bill Falkner, Brenda Shields and Sheila Solon said to their knowledge there is no current plan to take up any bill in the House relates to the local jurisdiction of the city's circuit attorney.
Solon remarked that Gardner handily won her recently contested race and that that there was a feeling among lawmakers that a measure like that could have jurisdictional issues.
"Maybe the Senate will take it up and it'll be something that'll will be discussed on our side," Solon said. "But at this time, I don't think that is something that the House is going to look at this session."
While acknowledging the spikes in crime in both Kansas City and St. Louis, Shields said the issue is having an economic impact as well.
"The metropolitan areas are the drivers of the economy for our state," said Shields. "If we are unable to deal with the violence in the state, it''s going to have long-term effects on our ability to attractand retain businesses."
"We have to address this not only for the families but for the strength of our state," she said.
Related to the measure involving St. Louis City's prosecutor, Falkner said he's talking to members from the St. Louis delegation--Democrat and Republican-- to understand the issue more.
"It's important for me because I'm a big local control person," said Falkner. "It bothers me sometimes when the whole state is voting on one region."
That said, Falkner expressed support for any legislation that can curb crime.
"When the representatives (in St. Louis) are saying that they need help to do something, then you take a different look at."
Last week, House committees gave approval to six House-crafted pieces of legislation that aim to reduce violent crime. Solon said among the six bills are provisions that will tackle crime head one.
House Bill 2 deals with witness testimony admissibility. Specifically, the measure allows for a judge to consider whether a previous testimony could be admissible given certain circumstances such as witness intimidation. It essentially allows the court to grant a testimony to be valid despite the deposed not being present in court. The measure passed out of committee with no opposition.
House Bill 11 deals with unlawful exchange of weapons or controlled substances to a minor. The bill faced little opposition.
One piece of legislation that did receive some heated debate was House Bill 12. The measure would require a hearing to decipher whether or not a teen between the ages of 16 to 18 should be charged for any felony committed by an adult. Solon said that bill could be one that doesn't make it to the governor's desk, or even the Senate.
House Bill 16 was also voted out of two committees last week. It also deals with juveniles, but is target at people who sell them weapons. The law of unlawful transfer of a weapon would now include people who sell firearms to teenagers under the age of 17 with the intent to evade law enforcement or promote violence.
Also passed by committees: House Bills 46 and 66. The latter, sponsored by Rep. Johnathan Patterson, would established a pre-trial witness protection fund to aid law enforcement and prosecutors who need testimony of witnesses often scared to come forward.
HB 46 is exclusively focused on the City of St. Louis. Specifically, residency requirements for new police officers to live in the city for five years before moving to a surrounding county. Lawmakers in favor of the legislation note the spiking crime in St. Louis as well as a mass shortage of officers. The hope is lifting the requirements would attract new recruits.