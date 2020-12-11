On Tuesday, the Trenton Police Department confirmed that one of their officers was under investigation for messaging a minor; meanwhile, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was interviewing a 16-year-old about an alleged rape.
Michael Wilson, a 25-year-old police officer, was charged with statutory rape after that interview on Dec. 9. He was fired from the Trenton Police Department the same day.
"The female disclosed on our about Sept. 3... (the incident) took place at Mr. Wilson's residence, located inside the city limits of Trenton," Cpl. Adam McAtee, of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "The female advised she disclosed her age to Mr. Wilson prior to (the incident)."
Wilson apparently admitted to the allegations during the police interrogation.
"On Dec. 8, Mr. Wilson advised investigators that he engaged in (sexual contact) with the aforementioned 16-year-old juvenile (who was 15 years of age at the time of the alleged offense), knowing of her age," McAtee wrote.
It's unclear if the investigation into the social media messages focuses on the same victim as the statutory rape charge, though screenshots of the social media messages indicate the minor in that investigation was 16 not 15, but the messages were undated and have since been deleted.
In the messaging case, Wilson apparently messaged a 16-year-old via Snapchat, and the minor later posted pictures of the messages on Facebook.
“You young (laughing out loud), I ain’t trying to lose my job,” Wilson said in one message. “Well I mean talking to you isn’t anything bad just don’t want you catching feelings.”
Trenton Police Chief Rex Ross told News-Press NOW he thought the messages "were an issue," but declined to answer other questions saying the matter was personnel related.
KTTN Radio is reporting that the social media messages investigation has been turned over to an outside agency for investigation. A MSHP spokesperson declined to comment for this story, and referred media inquiries to the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.
An official in the prosecuting attorney's office said they aren't taking questions at this time because the prosecutor assigned to the case is out of the office.
Wilson was arraigned on the statutory rape charge on Friday and entered a not guilty plea. He will next appear in court on Dec. 22 when a judge will determine bond conditions, if any.
"Defendant was advised of his bond rights under (a Supreme Court rule) and allowed to address the court," Grundy County Judge Steven Hudson said in an online court record. "Defendant chooses not to address the court."
Wilson has been held without bond at the Grundy County Detention Center, according to online records. He previously served as a law enforcement officer at the Maryville Department of Public Safety where he "resigned abruptly," according to a spokesperson.
Civil court documents show Wilson separated from his ex-wife when she filed for divorce in December of 2018. The divorce was finalized in September of 2019, and the parties agreed to give sole custody of their child to Wilson's ex-wife, with visitation for Wilson.