A shooting suspect taken into custody earlier today has been charged.
34-year-old Michael J. Hadden is charged with a class A Felony of Murder in the Second Degree. Police said Hadden shot and killed 25-year-old Minda Miller, who died Tuesday night after being in critical condition for a week following the shooting.
Hadden was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday within city limits.
Police had been searching for Hadden since the shooting occurred on the evening of Feb. 23 at the corner of 11th and Seneca streets.
According to probable cause documents, Miller was found with a gunshot wound to the head. A witness reported seeing Hadden shoot Miller from a vehicle. Documents state Hadden and Miller were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.
Hadden was on probation and parole for unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting. He has a criminal history out of Missouri, Kansas and New York. Hadden has also been convicted of domestic assault twice.
The range of punishment for a Class A Felony in Missouri is from 10 to 30 years, or Life Imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. In addition, any individual convicted of murder is required to serve a minimum of 85% of any sentence imposed.