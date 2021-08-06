Online court records indicate seven people admitted to either taking a protected bird or littering after dozens of snow geese bodies were found earlier this year in Holt County.
The incident occurred in early March at the Nodaway Valley Conservation Area.
According to the agent who investigated the case, Jade Wright, seven out-of-state residents were cited for a combination of littering and illegal transportation of waterfowl.
Wright listed the official citation as, "transportation of waterfowl without a fully-feathered wing/head attached."
However, each of the seven was only formally charged with littering. They faced minor or no fines.
Those individuals are:
- Bailee Bremness from Cadott, Wisconsin
- Christopher Wells from Omaha, Nebraska
- Nathaniel Librande from Shell Lake, Wisconsin
- Shane Koester from Elmwood, Wisconsin
- Anna Sikorski from Somerset, Wisconsin
- Nathan Sikorski from Somerset, Wisconsin
- Jason Nanke from Plattsmouth, Nebraska
Wright said it's not illegal to hunt snow geese in the conservation area, but the birds' bodies must be harvested and disposed of properly.
“Actually, what we’re wanting is a large number of (geese) harvested,” Wright said shortly after the incident. “And as long as off-list species aren’t taken.”
Normally, Wright only sees that number of geese killed in a single incident about once per year.
To kill that number, Wright said hunters will conduct what's called a "pond jump."
The maneuver involves "several people," consistent with the allegation that seven hunters participated, entering a pond and "jumping" the geese.
According to Missouri Department of Conservation regulations, migratory birds like snow geese can only be hunted with a shotgun.
Hunters also are prohibited from using any device that would lower them below the waterline. Hunters also cannot hunt from a motor vehicle or aircraft unless they're disabled.
According to a Missouri Department of Conservation order, there's no limit for the amount of "light geese," which snow geese qualify as.
Hunting dogs are allowed, as are electronic calls and motorboats if the boat's motor is off or the boat is under sail power.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.