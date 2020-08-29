The second suspect wanted on murder charges in the shooting death of a 2-year-old girl turned himself into police early Saturday morning.
Caimon R. Stillman, 21, was booked into custody early Saturday morning and now is being held in the Buchanan County Jail. He is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Raelynn Craig on Aug. 9.
Stillman is the second man charged and arrested for the fatal drive-by shooting. 20-year-old Marcain Kimbrough Ballard also is in custody on a second-degree murder charge in the case.
Prosecutors allege both men were passengers in a black Hyundai Elantra when they fired shots into a silver Dodge Caliber, hitting three victims. That gunfire is what struck and killed 2-year-old Craig. The shooting occurred near 20th and Messanie streets.
Bond has been denied for both men. Arraignment for Kimbrough-Ballard is set for August 31, and Stillman for September 1.