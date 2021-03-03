Police have confirmed that the man wanted in connection to the shooting death of 25-year-old Minda Miller is in custody.
Michael J. Hadden, 34, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday within city limits.
Police had been searching for Hadden since the shooting occurred at the corner of 11th and Seneca streets.
Miller died Tuesday night after being in critical condition following the shooting.
A public information officer will provide more details later this morning.
Stay with News-Press NOW as this story develops.