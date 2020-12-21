Police responded to two shootings overnight, which resulted in the death of a dog.
At 7 p.m. Sunday in the 6200 block of Brown St., police responded to a report of a disturbance between and man and a woman that escalated to a shooting. Police said a dog became aggressive during the disturbance and the man shot the dog. Police said the man is not the owner of the dog, and was no longer at the scene when they arrived.
At 11:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Spring St., police responded to another shooting. One shot was fired and no one was struck. Two people were arrested at the scene.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-8477.