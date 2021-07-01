Police K9 killed in the line of duty

Members of the St. Joseph Police Department are mourning the loss of their K9 officer, Max, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Wednesday night.
According to an article from the St. Joseph Police Department, Max was a German Shepherd from Slovakia born on September 9, 2017.
Max moved to the U.S. in 2018 and joined the St. Joseph Police Department in February 2019, and was partnered with Officer Lucas Winder.
Max was described as a "happy-go-lucky dog with a bark that makes you not want to ask about his bite."
