Members of the St. Joseph Police Department are mourning the loss of one of their K-9 officers, Max, who was shot and killed in the line of duty late Wednesday night.
"Last night at approximately 10:30 p.m. members of the special response team along with other officers and our K-9 Max responded to 5108 Barbra St. in reference to serving an arrest warrant on an armed and barricaded subject. During the course of trying to negotiate the subject out of the house, he fled armed," St. Joseph Police Commander David Hart said.
"Shortly thereafter the suspect fired at our police K-9 striking him. The subject was then taken into custody," he said. "Unfortunately, the K-9 was rushed for medical treatment and succumbed to his wound."
The suspect, 24-year-old Valdez McDonald, is being held with no bond on a charge of domestic assault. The investigation is still ongoing and additional charges may be filed.
A neighbor, Carol Hall, said she and her family were nearby and witnessed the incident.
"We were all inside just 10:30 at night getting ready to go to bed and everything. We heard a loud bang and I figured it was just fireworks and [my husband] opens the door and goes ‘Honey that’s not fireworks,’" she said. "So we came out and just as I was poking my head out the door you could see the officer and Max walking through the yard trying to get to the cruiser."
Officers were serving a felony domestic abuse warrant for McDonald when the incident took place. According to a probable cause statement, McDonald is alleged to have abused his mother by hitting her in the head with multiple objects. Documents state he also allegedly pointed an AR-15 style rifle at her chest. Police made contact with the victim at the hospital on June 30.
Police officials asked for time to heal from the dog's loss
"Max performed his duties heroically and protected the lives of others on scene," a statement from the department said.
Max was one of two K-9s working for the police department. According to information on the police department's website, Max was a German Shepherd from Slovakia born on Sept. 9, 2017.
Max moved to the U.S. in 2018 and joined the St. Joseph Police Department in February 2019. He was partnered with Officer Lucas Winder. Max was described as a "happy-go-lucky dog with a bark that makes you not want to ask about his bite."
The other K-9 currently working for the police department is named Thazer. Thazer and Max were trained to specialize in tracking, apprehension and narcotics.
Many local agencies have shared their condolences with the St. Joseph Police Department via social media. A memorial for Max will be planned at a later date.
