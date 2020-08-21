The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating a shooting incident and gunshot victim.
Around 2 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a report of shots fired near 15th and Lafayette streets. The officers did not find evidence of an incident at the scene.
Later Friday morning, officers located shell casings at 1100 S. 14th St. after the department received a report.
A few hours later, the police department received a call from Mosaic Life Care about a shooting victim. A 46-year-old man had arrived at the hospital suffering from a wound to his knee. According to police, the man reported he was riding a bicycle in the area where gunshots were reported.
The incident is still under investigation.