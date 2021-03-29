The St. Joseph Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that occurred over the weekend.
On Sunday morning, police were called to a residence in the 1800 block of North Second Street. There, police located 38-year-old Jeffrey Grippando, who died from a gunshot wound.
Later Sunday evening, a 26-year-old male suspect was taken into custody. He is currently being held as the investigation into the incident continues.
Police haven't released the name of the suspect, pending that investigation.
