A previously unseen affidavit has renewed interest in the disappearance of 15-year-old Ashley Martinez 17 years ago, even as a person of interest said he’s innocent.
However, Sgt. Jason Strong of the St. Joseph Police Department said Christopher Hart remains a person of interest in the case.
“We have statements from witnesses at the time that associate the two,” Strong said. “This case is not what we’d consider a cold case. This case brings in several leads a year.”
One of those leads: a previously unseen affidavit provided to News-Press NOW by the Hart family, which points to a more recent sighting in the fall of 2004 with a man other than Christopher Hart.
“It took me surprise, I’ll be upfront about that,” Strong said, referring to the affidavit.
The most common narrative around the Martinez case had been that the teen and Hart went to Oregon after Hart picked her up from Krug Pool in the summer of 2004.
Julie Wahlgren, who described herself as Hart’s cousin, previously told News-Press NOW she saw Martinez and Hart at Hart’s home. The trio were supposed to head for Oregon, she said, before Wahlgren backed out leaving just the teenager and Hart.
But an affidavit shows Denise Campbell, a former school administrator, saw Martinez, who she knew from her work, sometime in the fall of 2004 with a man who was not Hart.
Strong told News-Press NOW he hadn’t seen the affidavit before, and Hart’s public defender at the time, Scott Taylor, said he couldn’t remember if he’d turned it over to law enforcement.
In the affidavit, Campbell said she called either the police department or the Buchanan County Juvenile Office at the time of the sighting. The affidavit was prepared in 2009, some five years after Martinez’s disappearance.
Police confirmed they had spoken with Campbell before but hadn’t seen the sworn document. Contacted this month, Campbell declined an interview but said she’d let the affidavit speak for itself.
If correct, the sighting would place Martinez in St. Joseph that fall, after she was last seen near Krug Pool that summer.
Until Monday, Hart had not spoken publicly about the case. He agreed to an interview with News-Press NOW from the Buchanan County Jail, though he spent much of the two hours on unrelated or semi-related legal matters. Hart is being held on unlawful use of a weapon and domestic violence charges in a case unrelated to Martinez’s disappearance.
“But I guarantee you this, I have nothing to do with her disappearance,” Hart said. “And if I knew of any way possible of anybody, guaranteed I would not hold information back. I don’t care if it was my own mother at this point.”
Hart said he’s working on a book called “Person of Interest,” that he said will detail his time spent under the police microscope.
“I’m going to give everything I’ve got in this book, including whether or not I even knew Martinez on a personal level,” Hart said.
He also claimed he has “more evidence,” in the Martinez case that he wasn’t “ready to give up” during the interview. Hart said his mother wasn’t supposed to send News-Press NOW the previously unseen affidavit until he received assurances certain uncorroborated aspects of his time in the judicial system were covered, but he eventually agreed to do the interview anyway.
“I want something on my behalf on what’s going on, what I’m incurring as a person of interest (in the case),” Hart said.
Tammy Mack, Martinez’s mother, told News-Press NOW Wednesday that she’s not ready to let Hart off the hook. She said that her youngest son, then 13 years old, saw Martinez get into a car with Hart at Krug Pool in the summer of 2004.
“It really frustrated me that I was not aware (of Campbell’s affidavit),” Mack said. “Especially somebody claiming they’d seen her (later that year) that would have been knowledgeable.”
Mack said her family has continued a private investigation of the case and until the affidavit was published had been operating under the assumption that Hart and Martinez had gone west. Mack acknowledges she doesn’t have hard proof that the story in her mind’s eye is true.
But the affidavit provides another twist, because it could prove Martinez was in St. Joseph that fall.
“That’s where it would have been nice to be aware,” Mack said. “I understand that the police department doesn’t have to tell me everything, but I think something like that was important enough to tell me.”
Strong said the police continue to investigate and the case has not gone cold.
“If I could talk directly to Tammy, I’d tell her we’re working just as hard on this case as we were from the first day that the report was made,” Strong said.
