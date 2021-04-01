Overnight helicopter operation leads to 18 arrests, almost 100 car stops

An overnight helicopter operation between the St. Joseph Police Department, Buchanan County Drug Strike Force and Missouri State Highway Patrol led to many arrests late Wednesday and early Thursday.
According to police officials, the operation was conducted overnight with the use of 46 officers. The helicopter is from the highway patrol, which provides it in these joint operations to catch up with people who may have fled from officers.
In total, seven vehicles fled from law enforcement, and six of those were pursued by the helicopter. All six of those suspects were taken into custody.
There were 92 car stops or subjects checked by law enforcement during the operation. There were 61 written citations or warnings and 54 verbal warnings.
Officers made 18 arrests, some of which included multiple charges or warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.