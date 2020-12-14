A brand new fire truck is now at the St. Joseph Fire Department's Fire Station No. 12.
This is the first brand new truck for Station No. 12 in over 25 years. Kyle Heim, a driver for Engine 12, said the last few trucks they used were requiring expensive maintenance.
“Old Engine 12 was getting old and wearing out and starting to cost pretty good money in maintenance and repairs so it was time for a new truck,” he said.
The new truck has a mid-mount pump that allows better view when working a scene, and shouldn't require as expensive maintenance when it does get older.
“When you’re operating at a scene you’ll be able to see a 360 degree view,” he said. “We went for a little less electronics which is in the long run less maintenance hopefully on this truck.”
The new truck began rotation on Dec. 10. It also has a larger capacity to hold water, which benefits Fire Station No. 12.
“It’s got a little bit bigger tank, 1,000 gallon capacity tank, which for our district, we get a lot of calls in the hills and places where maybe a hydrant isn’t as close or we’re working maybe away from our help. So we’re on our own a little bit longer and that extra water capacity will allow us to get a better knock down on the fire and not have to rely on the hydrant or the next company quite as fast,” Heim said.
Heim said it doesn't take much for them to find their way around the new truck, but it is fun.
“It definitely takes some getting used to but we’re glad to see it. It’s fun to get new things and try them out and it’s definitely different and we'll get used to it and all looking forward to playing with some of the toys it has,” he said.