Nature pavilion set on fire Saturday morning, two men taken into custody

Police took two people into custody Saturday morning following a fire in a nature pavilion near the Remington Nature Center.
According to police, a call for a fire and disturbance came in just before 9:00 a.m.. They said one man was sleeping inside the pavilion when another man set the structure on fire.
Police made contact with both men and they were taken into custody. One on investigation of the fire, and the other on a city warrant.
This is not the first time the fire department has responded to a fire at that structure in the past few months, but this fire caused a total loss of the pavilion.
Police said the investigation is still ongoing.
