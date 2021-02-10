In a weekend operation to rescue human trafficking victims and arrest perpetrators in St. Joseph, multiple law enforcement agencies worked together under the Missouri Attorney General’s Human Trafficking task force.
Detective Sgt. Jason Strong with the St. Joseph Police Department said it takes working as team to make a difference.
“There was a lot of collaboration amongst several different disciplines. That’s what really makes you successful. What I’ve come to learn in the family crimes unit, as we participate on a lot of multidisciplinary teams when it pertains to child abuse, when it pertains to human trafficking, no one entity has the resources to handle a lot of these complex problems,” Strong said.
Working with multiple agencies allows them to learn new ways to approach an investigation.
“Everybody was at the table and so we have an opportunity to learn something from one another, which we did, and to bring back those best practices to our own agencies and continue to conduct enforcement acts and continue to do preventative measures,” Strong said.
Strong said it is important for the public to know that human trafficking can take place anywhere and often targets vulnerable individuals who can be children who have run away.
“Traffickers prey upon ... somebody that they can’t think that they can manipulate or fraud to engage in some sort of sex act,” Strong said.
COVID-19 has impacted the number of operations, according to Strong, and law enforcement has made changes to still go after offenders while following health safety measures.
Strong said these operations are focused on the victims and their recovery.
“We just want the victims to know that we’re here, we’re going to offer them assistance and we’re going to try to get them in a better place,” Strong said.