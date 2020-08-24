State authorities have identified the cause of death for the man in an officer-involved shooting Thursday.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol released the results of a preliminary autopsy report. According to the report, Shiloh D. Smith died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Friday, reports from the Highway Patrol said the man died after firing at a deputy during a chase that began at 10:45 p.m. Thursday.
The report said the pursuit began with traffic violations, and shots were fired from the pickup Smith was in at the pursing deputy at about 11:03 p.m.