ATCHISON, Kan. -- A man who escaped earlier this week from the Atchison County, Kansas, jail was apprehended at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Taggart Darnell Lee, 20, escaped from custody at about 1:20 a.m. Thursday from the jail, where he had been held since Jan. 8 on charges of aggravated robbery in connection with a Dec. 31 incident. He was recaptured Saturday with assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol and Atchison Police Department, according to the Atchison County Sheriff's Office.
Atchison County Sheriff Jack Laurie said Thursday that a preliminary investigation launched after the escape by sheriff’s department administration revealed that several security policies were not followed by jail staff, which allowed Lee to manipulate a door lock and make his way into an unsecured area of the jail and then outside. An unarmed jail officer chased Lee for several blocks until Lee picked up a 2-by 4-inch piece of lumber and threatened him. Officers set up a perimeter but could not locate Lee.
Laurie said authorities received information that Lee had been seen in the Arrington, Kansas, area in southwestern Atchison County late Thursday night.
Authorities from Kansas Highway Patrol, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and U.S. Marshals joined Atchison County deputies in the manhunt.
The search continued on Friday and the Atchison County Sheriff's office issued an alert on a red 2001 red Chevy Silverado 3500 believed to be driven by Taggert. The vehicle was located late Friday night near 262th and Lincoln roads, but it was unoccupied.
A few hours later, that the Atchison County Sheriff's Office reported Lee had been taken into custody. More details on his apprehension will be released soon, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.