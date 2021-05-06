A man wanted on felony warrants surrendered to St. Joseph Police around 11 p.m. after barricading himself in a house on North 42nd Street.
He stayed in the home about an hour-and-a-half while police gave multiple warnings through a megaphone telling him to come out.
There were other people in the home but they were not harmed, St. Joseph Police Sgt. Matt Kneib said.
"There (were) other individuals in the residence but they cooperated and came out for us," he said. "And then, like I said, we got phone contact with him and he came out for us."
The man is believed to be from the St. Joseph area, Kneib said. Police have not released any information on the man's identity or what he was wanted for because it remains under investigation.
News-Press NOW will continue to update as more information becomes available.
