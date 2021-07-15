A St. Joseph man is in surgery with serious injuries after being stabbed Thursday evening in the 1800 block of St. Joseph Avenue.
The man was stabbed around 5:30 p.m. but he managed to get to Peterman’s Shamrock Bar across the street for help, St. Joseph Police Captain Dan Sweiger said. The man was described as being in his 40s.
He said the police were working on the assumption that injuries are life-threatening.
The suspect fled to the southeast, Sweiger said.
“(The) suspect is still at large at this point,” he said. “We’re obviously doing an investigation, trying to track that down. I don’t have information on the suspect’s name or anything like that at this point, (the) investigation’s just getting started.”
The suspect is a heavily tattooed, muscular white man in his late 20s to early 30s, Sweiger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.