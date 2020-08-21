A St. Joseph man faces a federal charge for illegally possessing a firearm, according to court documents obtained by News-Press NOW.
Simon Wertenberger, 37, was arrested on Aug. 12.
"As a search of his person was being conducted, Wertenberger ran from the deputies and a foot pursuit ensued," Timothy Phipps, a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) wrote in an affidavit. "Wertenberger evaded the deputies."
According to the affidavit, Wertenberger was later apprehended by the St. Joseph Police Department after he "ran across all lanes of Interstate 29 on foot."
Wertenberger initially was wanted by law enforcement so they could serve him with a protection order.
Phipps said a search of Wertenberger's car revealed a .40 caliber pistol with one round in the chamber in addition to other items.
"Two black garbage bags containing a total of nine large vacuum-seal bags containing green leafy plant material and one digital scale located in the rear cargo area (were also found)," Phipps wrote.
Five cell phones and two Missouri driver's licenses also were located, according to Phipps.
"Wertenberger advised he regularly used marijuana and ecstasy," Phipps wrote. "He admitted to selling marijuana since his last release from prison."
Wertenberger denied knowledge of the firearm and marijuana in the car, Phipps wrote in the court document.
However, Wertenberger did admit to being a felon, which would make him ineligible to own a firearm, Phipps said.
According to the affidavit, Wertenberger has previous state-level convictions for distributing drugs, burglary and armed criminal action.
In 2013, Wertenberger pleaded guilty for possessing a stolen firearm in federal court. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison on that count.
Shawn Collie, the commanding officer of the Buchanan County Drug Strike Force, said arrests like Wertenberger's often begin with street-level law enforcement officers.
"Where they're out and they're conducting car stops and come across somebody who may be in possession of a firearm, generally (the cases) are started by somebody in a uniform out in a marked patrol car," Collie said.