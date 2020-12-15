The St. Joseph Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that resulted in the death of one person.
According to police, at 12:52 a.m. Tuesday, a 31-year-old male was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Corby Parkway.
The victim was found in a vehicle and transported to Mosaic Life Care where he was pronounced dead.
Police arrested one suspect, a 21-year-old male. Officers are questioning another person of interest.
The incident is still under investigation. The victim will be identified when next of kin is notified.