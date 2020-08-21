One man is dead after shots were fired during a chase initiated by the Gentry County Sheriff's office late Thursday.
Shiloh D. Smith, 35, of St. Joseph died after firing at a deputy during a chase that began at about 10:45 p.m., according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The report said the pursuit began with traffic violations, and shots were fired from the pickup Smith was in at the pursing deputy at about 11:03 p.m.
At different times during the pursuit, shots continued to be fired from the pickup at the deputy, who returned fire. The chase covered several roads in Gentry County before entering DeKalb County, where Smith's vehicle crashed on Missouri 31 at Fairmont Road, according to the patrol report.
Smith was pronounced dead by the DeKalb County coroner. The patrol was requested to to assist in the investigation of the incident, and that investigation is ongoing.
Sgt. Jake Angle of the patrol's Troop H said Smith died from injuries not related to the crash, although he would not say whether the death was the result of gunfire exchanged between Smith and the deputy. He said no further information would be made available on the incident until results of an autopsy on Smith are complete.